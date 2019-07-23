Video

15:30 23.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Radiation Measurements and SBU's version'

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 23, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Radiation Measurements and SBU's version." Participants include: Acting Chief Executive Officer of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Aleksandr Ivanov and General Legal Counsel of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Artyom Filipyev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Journalists must be accredited by phone: +38 067 639 8495.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Parliamentary Elections. Finale'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Reconstruction of Central Bridge in Dnipro: Resignation of Filatov or Safety of Residents of Dnipro?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by political party All-Ukrainian Association Fakel

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'What are Yuriy Nesterchuk, Mykola Babenko and Natalia Bihari and Why do They Run for Deputies?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Electoral Situation in Electoral District No. 96 before Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the outcome of parliamentary election campaign

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'About Black PR against Candidate for Deputy from Svoboda Party Mykhailo Podoliak'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Smeshko's Plan for National Security and Defense Reform'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Kremlin Accomplices - to Prison: Legislative Initiative of Holos Party'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD