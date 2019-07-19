Video

11:00 19.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Parliamentary Elections. Finale'

On Friday, July 19, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Parliamentary Elections. Finale." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

