13:00 18.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by political party All-Ukrainian Association Fakel

On Thursday, July 18, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by political party All-Ukrainian Association Fakel (Torch) about the young political force and the presentation of the team, the program of the political party and the first steps in the parliament, the results of the project "It's easy to become a deputy" and a tour over the cities of Ukraine. Participants include: Chairman of the political party All-Ukrainian Association Fakel Tetiana Odnorog, Deputy Chairman of the Political Party Fakel Oleksandr Kramar, Deputy Chairman of the Political Party Fakel Oleksandr Honcharov, Parliamentary Candidate from the Political Party Fakel Olha Yevchuk, Parliamentary Candidate from the Political Party Fakel Yevhen Parush (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

