12:50 16.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'About Black PR against Candidate for Deputy from Svoboda Party Mykhailo Podoliak'

On Tuesday, July 16, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "About Black PR against Candidate for Deputy from Svoboda Party Mykhailo Podoliak." Participants: candidate for people's deputy from the Svoboda party Mykhailo Podoliak, deputy chairman of the Kyiv city organization of Svoboda Oleksandr Solonko and press secretary of the organization Yaroslav Holoborodko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

