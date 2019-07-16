Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Smeshko's Plan for National Security and Defense Reform'

On Tuesday, July 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Smeshko's plan for national security and defense reform." Participants include: leader of the Strength and Honor Party Ihor Smeshko; ex-chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, authorized by the Verkhovna Rada to control the activities of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel-General Volodymyr Zamana, member of the political council and chairman of the Secretariat of the Strength and Honor Party, former first deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, former head of the State Drug Control Service, former representative of Ukraine in the International Committee on Drug Control, scientist, professor, doctor of law, Lieutenant-General Volodymyr Timoshenko; Lieutenant-General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ex-First Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Taran; medical scientist, public figure, doctor of medical sciences, professor, honored doctor of Ukraine (2008), winner of the State Prize of Ukraine in the field of science and technology (2018) Vsevolod Steblyuk; Chief Consultant of the Political System Development Department of National Institute for Strategic Studies Serhiy Dryomov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: +38 063 574 3074.