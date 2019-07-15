Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Kremlin Accomplices - to Prison: Legislative Initiative of Holos Party'

On Monday, July 15, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Kremlin Accomplices - to Prison: Legislative Initiative of Holos Party." The Holos Party proposes establishing criminal liability for separate negotiations with the aggressor country, the bill has already been developed by the party's lawyers. Participants: Holos Party leader Sviatoslav Vakarchuk and the team members (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGSXR21e86nY4FdSA8REWlHaNRg0onIpFe4NJmjzfSF3zbsA/viewform.