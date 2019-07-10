Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Urgent Appeal of Candidates, Clergy, Media Experts and Journalists to the President'

On Wednesday, July 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Urgent Appeal of Candidates, the Clergy, Media Experts and Journalists to the President." Participants include: Metropolitan Oleksandr Drabinko, the youngest headmaster in Ukraine Dmytro Lamza, candidate in constituency No. 209 Alla Kovtun, candidate in constituency No. 158 Oleksiy Osker. The organizer is Editor-in-Chief of the FOTNEWS news agency Denys Maganov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.