Video

13:30 08.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Signing of Memo of Cooperation between ATC Association and Association of Ukrainian Regions EU Strategy for Danube Region'

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 9, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "the Signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities (ATC) and the association of Ukrainian regions EU Strategy for the Danube Region." Participants: Chairperson of the Odesa regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairperson of the Velyka Mykhailivka ATC Tatiana Zharska; Chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Zabolotiv ATC Ivan Taniuk; Chairman of the Chernivtsi regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Veliky Kuchuriv ATC Vasyl Toderenchuk; Chairman of the Zakarpattia regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Poliana ATC Ivan Drohobetsky; ATC Association Executive Director Valentyna Poltavets; Chairman of the association EU Strategy for the Danube Region Oleksandr Maslov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'How to Make Ukrainian Culture Attractive from Economic Point of View?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'What Will Remain of Ukraine's Political System after Extreme Elections of New Parliament? Are We Dealing with Emergency or Complete Destruction?'

Presentation of the updated website of Ukrainian non-governmental organization Sociological Association of Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on registration of Razam Solidarity Movement in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis Situation in Gas Distribution Industry. Why Does NCER Artificially Delay Tariff Revision for Gas Distribution Operators?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference devoted to possible illegal seizures of Danish DFU Agro's harvest

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrprofozdorovnytsia Reports Illegal Seizure of its Subsidiary in Odesa, Pirogov Health Center'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Hrechkivsky Half Million Case Sabotaged by Law Enforcement Agencies'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD