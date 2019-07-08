Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Signing of Memo of Cooperation between ATC Association and Association of Ukrainian Regions EU Strategy for Danube Region'
On Tuesday, July 9, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "the Signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities (ATC) and the association of Ukrainian regions EU Strategy for the Danube Region." Participants: Chairperson of the Odesa regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairperson of the Velyka Mykhailivka ATC Tatiana Zharska; Chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Zabolotiv ATC Ivan Taniuk; Chairman of the Chernivtsi regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Veliky Kuchuriv ATC Vasyl Toderenchuk; Chairman of the Zakarpattia regional branch of the ATC Association, Chairman of the Poliana ATC Ivan Drohobetsky; ATC Association Executive Director Valentyna Poltavets; Chairman of the association EU Strategy for the Danube Region Oleksandr Maslov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.