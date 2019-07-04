Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'What Will Remain of Ukraine's Political System after Extreme Elections of New Parliament? Are We Dealing with Emergency or Complete Destruction?'

On Thursday, July 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What Will Remain of Ukraine's Political System after Extreme Elections of New Parliament? Are We Dealing with Emergency or Complete Destruction?" Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.