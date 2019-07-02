Video

16:00 02.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis Situation in Gas Distribution Industry. Why Does NCER Artificially Delay Tariff Revision for Gas Distribution Operators?'

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 2, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Crisis Situation in Gas Distribution Industry. Why Does NCER Artificially Delay Tariff Revision for Gas Distribution Operators?" Participants: the chairman of the trade union of gas supply facilities of Ukraine, Serhiy Kopanichuk, and representatives of the trade union and employees of gas distribution companies (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 097 900 9209.

