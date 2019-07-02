Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis Situation in Gas Distribution Industry. Why Does NCER Artificially Delay Tariff Revision for Gas Distribution Operators?'
On Tuesday, July 2, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Crisis Situation in Gas Distribution Industry. Why Does NCER Artificially Delay Tariff Revision for Gas Distribution Operators?" Participants: the chairman of the trade union of gas supply facilities of Ukraine, Serhiy Kopanichuk, and representatives of the trade union and employees of gas distribution companies (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 097 900 9209.