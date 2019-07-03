Video

12:00 03.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on registration of Razam Solidarity Movement in Ukraine

On Wednesday, July 3, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the registration of the Razam Solidarity Movement in Ukraine, on the situation in Belarus and proposals for Belarusian-Ukrainian cooperation, including on the campaigns of the Razam Solidarity Movement in Ukraine in 2019, on the relevance of the Baltic Black Sea axis as one of the possible options for implementing the idea of Trimorye, about the hybrid war of the Russian Federation against Belarus. Participants include Co-Chairman of the Razam Solidarity Movement Elena Tolstaya, Deputy-Chairman of the Razam Solidarity Movement Taisiya Kabanchuk, members of the Sejm of the Razam Solidarity Movement: Council Member of the Belarusian National Congress Vyacheslav Sivchik and expert on hybrid warfare of the Russian Federation against Belarus Igor Lyalkov; moderator - Coordinator of the Razam Solidarity Movement in Minsk Yana Chernyavskaya (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

