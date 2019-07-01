Video

11:30 01.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

1 min read

On Monday, July 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" following six rounds of rolling polls conducted from June 22 to June 28, 2019. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director for Development at the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

