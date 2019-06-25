Video

14:30 25.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'State of Emergency in Hostomel: Consequences of Family business of the Prylypko Family'

On Tuesday, June 25, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "State of Emergency in Hostomel: Consequences of Family business of the Prylypko Family." Participants include deputy of the village council Yuriy Marchuk; Director of Municipal enterprise Management of Housing and Communal Facility Hostomel Viktor Pustovalov; Chairman of the Union of Veterans of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) Oleksiy Toobechyk; secretary of the trade union of the Management of Housing and Communal Facility Hostomel Iryna Stepanenko; social activist Olena Gerasymenko (8/5A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (068) 477 6823.

