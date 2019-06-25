Video

11:21 25.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'The Monitoring of Electoral Orientations of the Population of Ukraine'

On Tuesday, June 25, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "The Monitoring of Electoral Orientations of the Population of Ukraine" based on the results of four waves of the rolling survey conducted from June 13 to June 21, 2019 (3,013 respondents were polled, the standard deviation does not exceed 1.8%). Participants include Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva, Director for Development at the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

