Video

12:00 11.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electronic Health - Threat to National Security of Ukraine?'

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 11, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electronic Health – a Threat to the National Security of Ukraine?" Participants: deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on public health Oleh Musiy, acting head of the parliamentary committee on corruption prevention and counteraction Yuriy Savchuk, head of the parliamentary committee for informatization and communications Oleksandr Danchenko, acting director general of state enterprise Electronic Health Roman Yehorchenko, President of the Modern Medicine Development charitable foundation Vsevolod Konotop (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Information Attack on PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court Obliges NCER to Set Economically Viable Tariff for Kharkivgaz'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Resumption of OJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant's Work and Development Strategy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presenting relaunched international charitable program to improve Ukrainian children's health in Cuba'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is Trying to Destroy All-Ukrainian Military-Patriotic Center-Museum 'Champagne?''

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 12:00 today 'Authorities Changed, Chaos Remains. Tonight Raiders Seized Residential Complex Chaika'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Did Really Give Up our Crimea?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD