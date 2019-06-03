Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

On Monday, June 3, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" following three rounds of a rolling sample survey conducted from May 20 to May 31, 2019. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director for Development at Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.