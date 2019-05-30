Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is Trying to Destroy All-Ukrainian Military-Patriotic Center-Museum 'Champagne?''

On Thursday, May 30, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Who is Trying to Destroy All-Ukrainian Military-Patriotic Center-Museum 'Champagne?'" Participants include: Chairman of the NGO Legal Protection and Security of Ukraine Yuriy Mykuliak and member of the NGO Legal Protection and Security of Ukraine Serhiy Veremeyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.