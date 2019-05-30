Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presenting relaunched international charitable program to improve Ukrainian children's health in Cuba'

On Thursday, May 30, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference: "Presenting relaunched international charitable program to improve Ukrainian children's health in Cuba." Participants include: Chairman of Charitable Organization "Bogolyubov's International Charitable Foundation 'For Life'" Serhiy Bogolyubov; Chairman of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation in Kyiv region, public figure Yuriy Tsykalenko; Counselor-in-Charge, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba to Ukraine Natacha Díaz Aguilera; President of the Land of the Children international charitable foundation Pavlo Matsepa; Member of the Ukrainian parliament Natalia Korolevska (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot. More details by email: serg.bogolyubov@gmail.com or by phone: + 38 096 747 0121.