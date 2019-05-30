Video

10:00 30.05.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country'

1 min read

On Thursday, May 30, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country." Participants include Chairman of the NGO "Cedars of Ukraine," eco-activist, initiator of "green" social projects, founder of the social cedar nursery Tetiana Madison; PhD. in biology, Researcher of the Department of Natural Flora of the Hryshko National Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Rak; Leading Specialist in Public Relations and Press of the municipal enterprise Kyiv City House of Nature Iryna Yumina; resident of the family estate "Merry Slobodka" Oleksandr Stepanchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (063) 478 0990.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presenting relaunched international charitable program to improve Ukrainian children's health in Cuba'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is Trying to Destroy All-Ukrainian Military-Patriotic Center-Museum 'Champagne?''

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 12:00 today 'Authorities Changed, Chaos Remains. Tonight Raiders Seized Residential Complex Chaika'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Did Really Give Up our Crimea?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Direct Democracy in Ukraine: Announcement of Cooperation between Ukrainian Institute for Direct Democracy and Swiss Democracy Foundation'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Servant of the People political party on the start of election campaign

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Snap Parliamentary Elections: Main Intrigue and Key Rivals'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Naftogaz's Steps Put Gas Supplies to Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk Region under Threat'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Social Conditionality, Health Indicators of Adolescents, Young People in Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD