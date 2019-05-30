Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country'

On Thursday, May 30, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country." Participants include Chairman of the NGO "Cedars of Ukraine," eco-activist, initiator of "green" social projects, founder of the social cedar nursery Tetiana Madison; PhD. in biology, Researcher of the Department of Natural Flora of the Hryshko National Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Rak; Leading Specialist in Public Relations and Press of the municipal enterprise Kyiv City House of Nature Iryna Yumina; resident of the family estate "Merry Slobodka" Oleksandr Stepanchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (063) 478 0990.