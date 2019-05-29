Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 12:00 today 'Authorities Changed, Chaos Remains. Tonight Raiders Seized Residential Complex Chaika'

Video

On Wednesday, May 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Authorities Change, Chaos Remains. Tonight Raiders Seized Residential Complex Chaika." In early hours of Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the suburb of Kyiv, about 100 unknown athletically built persons, related to raiders Andriy Shyshov and Pavlo Klymets, seized the residential complex Chaika, where about 16,000 people live, blocking the parking place and entrance groups of the residential complex. Participants include Director of Omox LLC Oleksiy Kulahin, lawyer of of Omox LLC Andriy Dobriansky, Managing Partner of Kateryna Kovalevska's Law Office Kateryna Kovalevska (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

