Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Did Really Give Up our Crimea?'

On Tuesday, May 28, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled: "'Who Did Really Give Up our Crimea?" Participants include: former Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Col. Gen. Volodymyr Zamana, lawyers Oleh Zhyvotov, Andriy Podosionov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.