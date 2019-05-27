Video

12:28 27.05.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Direct Democracy in Ukraine: Announcement of Cooperation between Ukrainian Institute for Direct Democracy and Swiss Democracy Foundation'

1 min read

On Monday, May 27, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Development of Direct Democracy in Ukraine: Announcement of Cooperation between the Ukrainian Institute for Direct Democracy and the Swiss Democracy Foundation." Participants: board member and director for international cooperation at the Swiss Democracy Foundation Bruno Kaufmann, representatives of the Ukrainian Institute for Direct Democracy Pavlo Kuftyrev, Oleksandr Merezhko and Oleksandr Kochubey (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 (050) 912 5700 (Oleksiy).

