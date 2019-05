Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Servant of the People political party on the start of election campaign

On Monday, May 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Servant of the People political party on the start of the election campaign. Participants: Dmytro Razumkov, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Oleksandr Korniyenko, Mykhailo Fedorov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.