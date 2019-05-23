Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Snap Parliamentary Elections: Main Intrigue and Key Rivals'

On Friday, May 24, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Snap Parliamentary Elections: Main Intrigue and Key Rivals." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.