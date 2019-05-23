Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Naftogaz's Steps Put Gas Supplies to Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk Region under Threat'

On Friday, May 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "'Naftogaz's Steps Put Gas Supplies to Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk Region under Threat." Participants: Board Chairperson of JSC Dnipropetrovskgaz Inna Kaliahyna, Chief Engineer at JSC Dnipropetrovskgaz Oleksandr Makarenko, Head of the department in Dnipropetrovsk region of the Legal Alliance company Yulia Rudnytska (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (067) 943 79 01.