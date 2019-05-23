Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

On Thursday, May 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" following a rolling sample survey conducted from May 15 to May 19, 2019, in 24 regions Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, when 2,121 respondents were polled. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.