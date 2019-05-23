Video

11:30 23.05.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

1 min read

On Thursday, May 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" following a rolling sample survey conducted from May 15 to May 19, 2019, in 24 regions Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, when 2,121 respondents were polled. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Snap Parliamentary Elections: Main Intrigue and Key Rivals'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Naftogaz's Steps Put Gas Supplies to Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk Region under Threat'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Social Conditionality, Health Indicators of Adolescents, Young People in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Confessional Structure and Creation of Orthodox Church of Ukraine: Poll Results'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Competitive Wholesale Electricity Market of Ukraine Be from July 1, 2019 or Not?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ensuring Transparency in Conduct of Electronic Auctions in Accordance with Requirements of New Ukraine's Code on Bankruptcy Procedures: Challenges and Risks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukraine Today: Challenges and Prospects'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New General Agreement - Preservation of Poverty in Ukraine?' by leaders of Ukraine's Confederation of Free Trade Unions

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The public demanding that Head of Main Directorate of State Fiscal Service in Kyiv region Oleksiy Kavilin be brought to criminal liability'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections and Manipulations: How will Election HQ's Technology Affect the Results of the Second Round?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD