Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Social Conditionality, Health Indicators of Adolescents, Young People in Ukraine'

On Wednesday, May 22, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Social Conditionality, Health Indicators of Adolescents, Young People in Ukraine" according to the results of the UNICEF international study "Health and Behavioral Orientations of the Student Youth." Participants: Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Lilia Hrynevych; Head of the United Nations Children's Fund Office in Ukraine (UNICEF) Lotta Sylwander; Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (050) 312 96 79, vreshetnik@unicef.org (Victoria Reshetnik).