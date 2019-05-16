Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Competitive Wholesale Electricity Market of Ukraine Be from July 1, 2019 or Not?'

On Thursday, May 16, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a round table entitled "Will Competitive Wholesale Electricity Market of Ukraine Be from July 1, 2019 or Not?" Participants: the chairman of the subcommittee on electricity and energy transmission of the parliamentary committee on fuel and energy sector, nuclear policy and nuclear safety, Lev Pidlesetsky, Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk, Director of Energomarket Yuriy Hnatiuk, Chairman of the Wholesale Electricity Market Council Oleksandr Sahura, the representatives of Energoatom-Trading, Ukrhydroenergo, DTEK, profile associations, energy experts (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.