Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ensuring Transparency in Conduct of Electronic Auctions in Accordance with Requirements of New Ukraine's Code on Bankruptcy Procedures: Challenges and Risks'

On Thursday, May 16, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ensuring Transparency in Conduct of Electronic Auctions in Accordance with Requirements of New Ukraine's Code on Bankruptcy Procedures: Challenges and Risks." Participants include Director of the Association "Exchange and Electronic Platforms" Oleh Padalka, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov, Acting Director of the State Enterprise "Prozorro. Sales" Oleksiy Sobolev, member of the board of the Ukrainian Bar Association Julian Khorunzhyi (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.