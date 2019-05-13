Video

10:58 13.05.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New General Agreement - Preservation of Poverty in Ukraine?' by leaders of Ukraine's Confederation of Free Trade Unions

On Monday, May 13, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New General Agreement - Preservation of Poverty in Ukraine?" in connection with the planned signing of a new General Agreement on the regulation of the basic principles and standards for the implementation of socio-economic policy and labor relations in Ukraine, according to the Law of Ukraine" On Collective Agreements and Settlements," which is concluded on a tripartite basis between trade union organizations, employers and authorities of executive power. Participants include Head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions Mykhailo Volynets; Deputy Chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine Petro Tuley; Chairman of the Free Trade Union of Medical Workers of Ukraine Oleh Panasenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (044) 287 6457.

