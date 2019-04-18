Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The public demanding that Head of Main Directorate of State Fiscal Service in Kyiv region Oleksiy Kavilin be brought to criminal liability'

On Thursday, April 18, at 14.20, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The public demanding that Head of Main Directorate of State Fiscal Service in Kyiv region Oleksiy Kavilin be brought to criminal liability." Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian Coordination Council, organizer of the press conference Andriy Khoma; Chairman of the NGO "State of the Future" Serhiy Zdomyshchuk, Deputy Chairman of the NGO "Anti-Corruption Bureau in Ukraine" Ihor Kurylenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.