Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On challenges to the conscious choice of the 2019 president' by public initiative 'Vyborcha Rada UA'

On Thursday, April 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "On challenges to the conscious choice of the 2019 president" by public initiative 'Vyborcha Rada UA' and on the holding of a national exit poll in the second round of elections. Participants include Ph.D. in Economics, Chairman of the Board of Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky; Director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation Iryna Bekeshkina; expert in law, head of Center for Policy and Legal Reform, lecturer of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy National University Ihor Koliushko; Ph.D., head of department at the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Bystrytsky; journalist, chief editor of the Internet publication Detector Media Natalia Lihachova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation buy phone: (098) 053 6013, shulimovstas@gmail.com (Stanyslav Shulymov), (067) 722 0961, dan23477780@gmail.com (Danyl Metelsky).