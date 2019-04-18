Video

12:00 18.04.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections and Manipulations: How will Election HQ's Technology Affect the Results of the Second Round?'

1 min read

On Thursday, April 18, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Elections and Manipulations: How will Election HQ's Technology Affect the Results of the Second Round?" Participants include political analyst, head of political and legal programs of Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych; expert of Ukrainian Center for Social Development on information and image-building technologies Tetiana Illyuk; psychologist, PhD. in psychology Larysa Lytvynova; political scientist, Director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda. Organizer - NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (068) 166 8659.

