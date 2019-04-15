Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Project #ZRADA VS. #PEREMOHA as a Cheat Note for Voters'

On Monday, April 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Project #ZRADA VS. #PEREMOHA as a Cheat Note for Voters" by Galya Plachynda journalist about a book of dialogues with prominent political, public and religious figures of the country, including His Beatitude Liubomyr Huzar, Patriarch Filaret, dissident Levko Lukyanenko, philosopher Myroslav Popovych, writer Ivan Dziuba, and others. Participants include author of the project Galya Plachynda; former political prisoner, dissident, social activist Semen Gluzman; political expert Mykhailo Chaplyha; chief editor of CENSOR.NET ezine Yuriy Butusov; lead singer of the band "Komu Vvnyz" ("Who needs to go down") Andriy Sereda; ex-director general of state-run Ukrspecexport Serhiy Bondarchuk is expected to participate via Skype from London. An example of the book will be presented to the journalists present. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More details by phone: (050) 388 1991.