10:30 12.04.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Serhiyenko case as project for political PR: Lawyers present new theory of crime and evidence of pressure on participants of the case'

On Friday, April 12, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "The Serhiyenko case as a project for political PR: Lawyers present a new theory of the crime and evidence of pressure on participants of the case." They will present evidence of meddling by the incumbent president, public activists in hearings on the Serhiyenko case, as well as facts proving the violation of legislation by law enforcement agencies and the court. The participants include: lawyers Oleksandr Shadrin, Ihor Mykhailenko and Valeriy Dobranytsia (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More details by phone: +38 (066) 883 6939, or email: csmania85@gmail.com (Artur Riazanov).

