Video

12:00 10.04.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Three years of work of Groysman's government: what's next?'

1 min read

On Wednesday, April 10, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitle "Three years of work of Groysman's government: what's next?", at which an expert survey assessing the work of the Cabinet of Ministers conducted by the Situations Modeling Agency will be presented. Participants: Director of the Situations Modeling Agency Vitaliy Bala and Deputy Director of the Situations Modeling Agency Oleksiy Holobutsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Customs Office Illegally Locking Supplies of Fabric for Armed Forces'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of Cyborgs' Hearts public organization on social projects for families of ATO participants

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrprofozdorovnytsia declares illegal actions, implementation of criminal scheme by dismissed chief doctor Vladymyrov'

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko arrives at polling station on bike to vote in Ukraine presidential election

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'March 31 to Complete Current Stage of Modern Ukraine's Political History. What Will Ukrainians' Choice Be?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host Vyborcha Rada UA's press conference 'Let's Make Informed Choice!'

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Know-How of Elections 2019: Promises, Manipulations, Psy-ops against the Voter'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference dedicated to innovative technologies for monitoring 2019 presidential election to be used by Ze team, campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Zelensky

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the status of implementation of settlement agreement between Philip Morris companies and Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD