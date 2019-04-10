Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Three years of work of Groysman's government: what's next?'

On Wednesday, April 10, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitle "Three years of work of Groysman's government: what's next?", at which an expert survey assessing the work of the Cabinet of Ministers conducted by the Situations Modeling Agency will be presented. Participants: Director of the Situations Modeling Agency Vitaliy Bala and Deputy Director of the Situations Modeling Agency Oleksiy Holobutsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.