Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Customs Office Illegally Locking Supplies of Fabric for Armed Forces'

On Wednesday, April 10, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Customs Office Illegally Locking Supplies of Fabric for Armed Forces." Participants: Deputy Director of Wooltex-S LLC Yevhen Ovsiyenko and representatives of a group of companies from Sumy. The affected companies import fabrics and raw materials, which are later, among other things, also sent for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Now the enterprises are not able to complete customs clearance due to illegal actions of officials and refusal to pay bribes (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.