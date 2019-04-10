Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of Cyborgs' Hearts public organization on social projects for families of ATO participants

On Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency will host a press conference of the Cyborgs' Hearts public organization on social projects for the families of combatants in eastern Ukraine. Participants: head of the Cyborgs' Hearts public organization Anatoliy Svyryd, project coordinator at Cyborgs' Hearts Iryna Derevetska, deputy director general of Octagon-Outdoor LLC Oleksandr Chapalda, the board member, head of the sales department at CJSC MetLife Inna Belianska, the spouses and children of ATO participants who took part in the Cyborgs' Hearts projects (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information by the phone +38 097 500 3193 (Iryna Derevetska), gosc@ukr.net, gosc.com.ua, https://m.facebook.com/sercjakiborgiv.