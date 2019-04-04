Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrprofozdorovnytsia declares illegal actions, implementation of criminal scheme by dismissed chief doctor Vladymyrov'

On Thursday, April 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia - the owner of the trade union sanatorium 'Zhovten' - declares illegal actions and the implementation of the criminal scheme by dismissed head doctor Oleksandr Vladymyrov," which will tell about the situation after checking the financial and economic activities of the head doctor - the head of the sanatorium and making decision about his firing. Participants include chief economist of the Department of Corporate Rights and Property of the Trade Union Federation of Ukraine Andriy Oliynyk, Acting Chairman of the Board of PJSC "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia" Oleksandr Trotsenko, Head of the Department of Property Issues of PJSC "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia" Dmytro Dovhanenko, Acting Director of the sanatorium "Zhovten" Seriy Melnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press registration by phone: (067) 328 6185.