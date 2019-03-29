Video

12:00 29.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'March 31 to Complete Current Stage of Modern Ukraine's Political History. What Will Ukrainians' Choice Be?'

1 min read

On Friday, March 29, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "March 31 is the Day that Will Complete the Current Stage of Modern Ukraine's Political History. What Will Ukrainians' Choice Be?" Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

