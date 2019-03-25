Interfax-Ukraine to host joint press conference of Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Heorhiy Uchaikin

On Monday, March 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a joint press conference entitled "Signing a Joint Memorandum on Legalization of Possession and Use of Firearms by Citizens of Ukraine." Participants include: presidential candidate in Ukraine Anatoliy Hrytsenko and Chairman of the Ukrainian Gun Owners Association Heorhiy Uchaikin (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 066 385 4499 (Viktoria).