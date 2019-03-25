Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Presentation of Sociological Research 'Social and Electoral Expectations of Ukrainians from Presidential Election2019'"

On Monday, March 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of Sociological Research 'Social and Electoral Expectations of Ukrainians from Presidential Election2019.'" Participants include head of the RAND Social Engineering Center Dmytro Hromakov, expert-sociologist, head of the research sector at the RAND Social Engineering Center Serhiy Demyanov, political expert Oleh Vostrykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.