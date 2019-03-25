Video

12:00 25.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Last Spurt before End of Election Campaign. Whose Chances Prevail'

1 min read

On Monday, March 25, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Last Spurt before End of Election Campaign. Whose Chances Prevail." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.

