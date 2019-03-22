Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How illegal gambling deals with legal sports poker, engaging law enforcers'

On Friday, March 22, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How illegal gambling deals with legal sports poker, engaging law enforcers." Participants include: Vice President of Public Association "Nikpokersport" Alla Shevchuk; Attorney of PA Nikpokersport Kostiantyn Tatarchenko; Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Association of Employers in the Culture, Leisure and Entertainment Industry Ihor Makievsky; Co-owner and Managing Partner of the international company ArtBuild Hotel Group Oleksiy Yevchenko. Representatives of the media and NGOs involved in anti-corruption activity are invited to the press conference. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.