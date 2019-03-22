Video

09:26 22.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How illegal gambling deals with legal sports poker, engaging law enforcers'

1 min read

On Friday, March 22, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How illegal gambling deals with legal sports poker, engaging law enforcers." Participants include: Vice President of Public Association "Nikpokersport" Alla Shevchuk; Attorney of PA Nikpokersport Kostiantyn Tatarchenko; Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Association of Employers in the Culture, Leisure and Entertainment Industry Ihor Makievsky; Co-owner and Managing Partner of the international company ArtBuild Hotel Group Oleksiy Yevchenko. Representatives of the media and NGOs involved in anti-corruption activity are invited to the press conference. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Threat of shutdown of Ukrainian water utilities buying electricity from state-run enterprise Ukrinterenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "What Happens with Prosecutor's Office Reform? Who Wins – 'Old system' or 'New Approach'?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Renovation of Dilapidated Housing in Kyiv and Resettlement of Residents - First Experience of Private Developer'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Dialog with Authorities How to Settle Issue of Tearing Down Perspektyva Residential Complex'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Preparations for External Independent Evaluation become even more affordable and more effective'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Political Situation and Electoral Orientations in Ukraine: March 2019"

Activists from Podol and Vozdvizhenka held a ‘samosad’ action

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about termination of power supply to the largest debtors of Kyiv

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'NCER Starts Checking Regional Gas Companies: First Results'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019: Who and what for plays around the subject of voter bribery'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD