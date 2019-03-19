On Saturday, activists from Podol and Vozdvizhenka held a ‘samosad’ action - landed an garden without permission. The event took place at the site near the residential complex detained by the Podolsky District Court (Voznesensky Descent, 18-20). Initiative group members removed garbage, brought fruit trees and two Engelmann spruces.

The organizers of the action are the ‘Podolyanochka’ Facebook community, NGO ‘Public Guard Of Podol’ and NGO ‘Old Podil’. Activists say that the main goal of ‘samosad’ is to draw the attention of Kyiv authorities and, in person, the mayor V. Klitschko to the problem of illegal construction of ‘Podol Grad Vintage’. The residential complex is built without the consent of the State Architectural and Building Inspection.

In addition, local residents declare their desire to preserve the historic face of Podil and fresh air in an area considered a business card of the capital through this action. After the event, apples which symbolized the future fruit harvest and the green future of Podil were distributed to passers-by.