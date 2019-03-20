Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Dialog with Authorities How to Settle Issue of Tearing Down Perspektyva Residential Complex'

On Wednesday, March 20, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Dialog with Authorities How to Settle the Issue of Tearing Down the Perspektyva Residential Complex." Participants include Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Viacheslav Nepop; acting Chairman of nongovernmental organization (NGO) the Perspektyva Residential Complex Ruslan Myroniuk; lawyer of the Perspektyva residential complex Olena Chvyr; Chairman of NGO Society and Law Mykhailo Ilnytsky; investor in the Perspektyva residential complex Petro Samsoniuk; lawyer of the Perspektyva residential complex Serhiy Sydorenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 067 538 2889 (Ruslan Myroniuk).