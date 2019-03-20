Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Dialog with Authorities How to Settle Issue of Tearing Down Perspektyva Residential Complex'

Video

On Wednesday, March 20, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Dialog with Authorities How to Settle the Issue of Tearing Down the Perspektyva Residential Complex." Participants include Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Viacheslav Nepop; acting Chairman of nongovernmental organization (NGO) the Perspektyva Residential Complex Ruslan Myroniuk; lawyer of the Perspektyva residential complex Olena Chvyr; Chairman of NGO Society and Law Mykhailo Ilnytsky; investor in the Perspektyva residential complex Petro Samsoniuk; lawyer of the Perspektyva residential complex Serhiy Sydorenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 067 538 2889 (Ruslan Myroniuk).

