13:30 19.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about termination of power supply to the largest debtors of Kyiv

On Tuesday, March 19, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference about the termination of electricity supply to the largest debtors in Kyiv, who are the customers of the "supplier of last resort." Participants include Commercial Director of DTEK Kyiv Electricity Network Oleksandr Bemm; Head of Client Operations Department at DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks Hanna Fursova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: (093) 315-00-65, press_kem@dtek.com.

