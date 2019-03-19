Video

10:30 19.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'NCER Starts Checking Regional Gas Companies: First Results'

1 min read

On Tuesday, March 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "NCER Starts Checking Regional Gas Companies: First Results." Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian gas market association Denys Senektutov, Head of the Board of OJSC Chernivtsigaz Viktor Horda, Financial Director of OJSC Khmelnytskgaz Oleksandr Khrapytsky, Technical Director of OJSC Ivano-Frankivskgaz Ihor Vysochansky, Technical Director of OJSC Vinnytsiagaz Volodymyr Bilash. Representatives of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation of Ukraine (NCER) are also invited to participate. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (067) 943 7901.

