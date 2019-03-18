Video

13:00 18.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019: Who and what for plays around the subject of voter bribery'

1 min read

On Monday, March 18, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Elections 2019: Who and what for plays around the subject of voter bribery." Participants include: political analyst, head of political programs of NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych, expert of Ukrainian Center for Social Development on information and image technologies Tetiana Ilyuk and CEO of Center for Content Analysis Oleksandr Marikovski (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 068 166 8659.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by participants of "People are important" movement on formation of "Ukraine's labor pool"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential elections in Ukraine: Who Ukrainians are ready to vote for on March 31'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The latest forms of manipulation in sociology during the presidential election'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on Church of the Nativity community's initiative 'Faith. Army. Language?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by #TeamPoroshenko public initiative on 'Ukraine's Energy Independence as a Basis for National Security'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Destabilization Risks of Ukraine Situation before Presidential Election'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about resumption of work of PJSC of Odesa Port-Side Plant

300 medals were handed on the dancing festival “Parad nadij”

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by leadership of National Corps party, NGO National Squads

30th international dance sport festival “Parad nadiy” to take place in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD