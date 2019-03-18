Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019: Who and what for plays around the subject of voter bribery'

On Monday, March 18, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Elections 2019: Who and what for plays around the subject of voter bribery." Participants include: political analyst, head of political programs of NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych, expert of Ukrainian Center for Social Development on information and image technologies Tetiana Ilyuk and CEO of Center for Content Analysis Oleksandr Marikovski (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 068 166 8659.