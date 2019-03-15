Video

12:00 15.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The latest forms of manipulation in sociology during the presidential election'

1 min read

On Friday, March 15, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "The latest forms of manipulation in sociology during the presidential election." Participants include: Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.

AD

HOT NEWS

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential elections in Ukraine: Who Ukrainians are ready to vote for on March 31'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on Church of the Nativity community's initiative 'Faith. Army. Language?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by #TeamPoroshenko public initiative on 'Ukraine's Energy Independence as a Basis for National Security'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Destabilization Risks of Ukraine Situation before Presidential Election'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about resumption of work of PJSC of Odesa Port-Side Plant

300 medals were handed on the dancing festival “Parad nadij”

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by leadership of National Corps party, NGO National Squads

30th international dance sport festival “Parad nadiy” to take place in Kyiv

Press conference entitled "Unification of our Sound Opposition Forces is in the Interests of the Whole Country's Voters"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Five Years of Reforms: Public or Politicians?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD